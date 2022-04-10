Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.52) to GBX 600 ($7.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of CKSNF remained flat at $$4.75 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

