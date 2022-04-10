VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

