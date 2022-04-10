Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,318 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Vipshop worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,569 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $115,268,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vipshop by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Vipshop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,818,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,426 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

