Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) vs. PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Head to Head Contrast

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PASSUR Aerospace and Virgin Orbit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Virgin Orbit 0 0 2 0 3.00

Virgin Orbit has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.66%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.0% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and Virgin Orbit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PASSUR Aerospace $6.16 million N/A $90,000.00 $0.03 16.67 Virgin Orbit $7.39 million 42.89 -$157.29 million N/A N/A

PASSUR Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virgin Orbit.

Profitability

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PASSUR Aerospace -7.91% -0.83% -11.04% Virgin Orbit N/A N/A -14.52%

Summary

Virgin Orbit beats PASSUR Aerospace on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity. Its products also comprise ARiVA INTEL Data, a reporting and analytical tool that enable insights into operational performance to drive continuous improvement; ARIVA BIZAV, a complete set of tools to help forecast and manage the operation; ARIVA LFM, which ensures various landing fees and related charges are being fully and accurately captured and billed; and ARiVA STRATEGY that integrates commercial strategies and operational priorities. It serves airlines and airports. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

