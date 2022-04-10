VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 2,465.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,369. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

