Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.61 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

