VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.02

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.02 and last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 31718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VSEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.40 million, a P/E ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VSE by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

