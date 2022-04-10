Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €184.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €184.00 ($202.20) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($209.89) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €165.55 ($181.92).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €160.50 ($176.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €145.31. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €116.65 ($128.19) and a 52-week high of €174.75 ($192.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

