Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Aptiv by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.72. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

