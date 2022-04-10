Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $215,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,671 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $38.63 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

