Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,251.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,885 shares of company stock valued at $593,213. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

