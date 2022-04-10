Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 46,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 139,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNK opened at $99.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day moving average of $106.25. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

