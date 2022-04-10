Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA opened at $45.42 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 14,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 325,921 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 158,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.