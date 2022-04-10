Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $41.36 million and $1.05 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,823,654 coins and its circulating supply is 79,848,442 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

