Warburg Research Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JEN. HSBC set a €38.00 ($41.76) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.21 ($39.80).

ETR JEN opened at €23.92 ($26.29) on Friday. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a 1-year high of €37.80 ($41.54). The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

