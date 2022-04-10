Warp Finance Price Tops $104.66 on Major Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $104.66 or 0.00245090 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $489,159.11 and approximately $134,066.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009485 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

