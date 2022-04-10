Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Buys A$704,500.00 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Rating) insider Thomas Millner purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$28.18 ($21.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$704,500.00 ($529,699.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the equity investment, mining, and property investment businesses. It is involved in the coal, oil, and gas activities, which include exploration, development, production, processing, associated transport infrastructure, and ancillary activities.

