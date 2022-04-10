Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Cut to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$135.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a C$158.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a C$142.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a C$144.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a C$147.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$147.86.

Shares of WCN opened at C$182.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$165.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$165.46. The stock has a market cap of C$46.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$142.72 and a 52 week high of C$183.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

