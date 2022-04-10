WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut WD-40 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $186.88 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $170.44 and a 1-year high of $289.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.01.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,019,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,793,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

