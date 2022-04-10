Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

WEAV opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

