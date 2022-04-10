Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.10.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

FYBR stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.