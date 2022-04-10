Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Receives $16.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of research firms have commented on WDOFF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDOFF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 97,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,066 thousand tonnes, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which consists of Kiena Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,829 thousand tonnes, and the Kiena Mill.

