West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.09.

WFG opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.42.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

