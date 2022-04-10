Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.