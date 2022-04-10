Widercoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $136.00 (WDR)

Widercoin (WDR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $3,322.67 and approximately $136.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00046355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.95 or 0.07648400 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,625.74 or 1.00160772 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

