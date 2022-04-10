Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Tops $5.83 on Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $5.83 or 0.00013818 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $382,613.67 and $1,837.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.16 or 0.07611185 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,118.97 or 0.99800683 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

