Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 101.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 31.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.23. 2,418,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,709. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $136.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.06.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.65.

About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.