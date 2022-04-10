Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Xerox by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Xerox by 12.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Xerox by 13.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Xerox stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

