XML Financial LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Shares of JNJ opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $183.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

