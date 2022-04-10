Xponance Inc. Has $992,000 Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after buying an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after buying an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after buying an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,352,000 after buying an additional 3,727,071 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,973,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,953,000 after buying an additional 2,035,534 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

NYSE KIM opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.