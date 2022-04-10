Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,262,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,119,000 after buying an additional 1,927,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after buying an additional 6,156,839 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 60,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -593.80 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

