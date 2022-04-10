Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.56.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.53.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

