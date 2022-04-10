Xponance Inc. Purchases 424 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,055 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

