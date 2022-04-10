Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $153.34 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.85.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

