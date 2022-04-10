Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 50,481 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 121,173 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $582,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and have sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

