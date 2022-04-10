Xponance Inc. Sells 1,071 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.85.

WEN stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

