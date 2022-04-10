Xponance Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $81.40 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,209 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

