Xponance Inc. Sells 274 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,875,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,687,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 130,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

