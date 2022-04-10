Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Amedisys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Amedisys by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 55.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMED. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.56.

Shares of AMED opened at $166.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.12 and a 12 month high of $292.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

