Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Axos Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AX shares. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

AX stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.