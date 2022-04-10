Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. CAE also reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. 215,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. CAE has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CAE by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

