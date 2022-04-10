Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.12). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS remained flat at $$0.71 during trading on Friday. 191,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,986. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

