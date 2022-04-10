Zacks: Analysts Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. City Office REIT reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE:CIO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,667. The company has a market capitalization of $716.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

