Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

DRE opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 49.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,562,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,484,000 after purchasing an additional 263,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

