Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) will post sales of $152.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.40 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $152.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $623.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $629.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $641.69 million, with estimates ranging from $615.24 million to $658.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.96. 419,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,099. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

