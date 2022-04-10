Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE WRE traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $24.59. 296,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.42 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 357.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 82,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 210,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.