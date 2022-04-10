Zacks: Analysts Expect Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) to report sales of $390,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $540,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full-year sales of $3.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 million to $5.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.84 million, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aadi Bioscience.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ AADI opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.58. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,919,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,689,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,459,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,336,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,211,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

