Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kinetik’s earnings. Kinetik reported earnings per share of $3.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinetik will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinetik.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNTK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNTK stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,796. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 3.28. Kinetik has a one year low of $52.72 and a one year high of $91.00.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

