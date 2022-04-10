Zacks: Analysts Expect Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Several research firms have recently commented on LVLU. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

