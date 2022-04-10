Zacks: Analysts Expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Brokerages predict that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $411.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 329,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

